(KTLA) — As Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday, the actor’s family and loved ones, including wife Emma Heming and ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, took to social media to celebrate the icon who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

In 2022 the “Die Hard” star’s family revealed that he would be stepping away from acting following a diagnosis of aphasia. Then, in February of this year, it was announced that Willis’ condition had progressed and he had been diagnosed with FTD, a form of dementia.

On Sunday, Heming shared an emotional message on social media about the difficulty of having a loved one suffering from such a serious illness.

“Today is my husband’s birthday. I have started the morning by crying,” she said in video posted to her verified Instagram account. “I always get this message where people always tell me that, ‘Oh, like, you’re so strong. I don’t know how you do it.’ I’m not given a choice. I wish I was but I’m also raising two kids in this,” Heming said.

To their followers, Heming said she feels the love and warmth “directed to my husband and our family” and that the connection helps her.

Video posted to Twitter by Demi Moore of Bruce Willis celebrating his 68th birthday Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023 (@justdemi)

Video posted to Twitter by Demi Moore of Bruce Willis celebrating his 68th birthday Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023 (@justdemi)

Video posted to Twitter by Demi Moore of Bruce Willis celebrating his 68th birthday Sunday, Mar. 19, 2023 (@justdemi)

In video posted to Twitter by Moore, Willis and his family can be seen gleefully singing happy birthday before the 68-year-old blows out birthday candles.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family,” Moore wrote in her post. “Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them.”

Earlier this year, Willis’ family made it clear that the actor would want to use his platform to raise awareness about FTD.

“We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families,” they said.