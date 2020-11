FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Councilman At-Large Glynn Hines is fired up after council Republicans voted against introducing a resolution that would give collective bargaining powers to some city workers.

"It's a bunch of, excuse my language, b*, that they wouldn't even respect the hard-working essential worker employees of the city of Fort Wayne," Hines said. "To not even let them have a voice to reason why there should or should not be a collective bargaining agreement."