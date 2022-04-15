ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – A woman discovered brown tap water while cleaning potatoes in Andrews.

The former Andrews utilities and maintenance operator tells us this brown water is from old, rusty water pipes.

It’s an issue that is known to the Andrews town council. The town website has photos of the rusty water pipes saying “It is imperative the Town secures funding in order to begin making upgrades to our water infrastructure.”

In the past residents have gotten “water boil advisories” when quality dropped. However one was not in place for this latest occurrence of murky water.