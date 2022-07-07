BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — The Brown County community is mourning after a Brown County High School student was shot and killed last month.

As the Brown County Democrat reports, 17-year-old Ayden Lentz was fatally shot at a home in Parkview on June 25. He was found just before 9 a.m.

Lentz lived with his grandmother Robin Rose, who described him as a “sensitive, kind-hearted young man” who “loved his friends, family and animals, especially dogs” according to the BC Democrat.

The 17-year-old would have been a senior at the high school in the upcoming school year.

A crowd of students, staff, parents, and community members gathered outside a baseball field in Eagle Park on June 29 to mourn together as seen in pictures provided by the Brown County Democrat.

Photo courtesy of Suzannah Couch, Brown County Democrat

Photo courtesy of Suzannah Couch, Brown County Democrat

Photo courtesy of Suzannah Couch, Brown County Democrat

Photo courtesy of Suzannah Couch, Brown County Democrat

Photo courtesy of Suzannah Couch, Brown County Democrat

Comments left on his online obituary paint him as a kind and positive young man.

“It’s amazing how many people’s lives you touched and will forever be remembered as an amazing young man, respectable and respected, positive and outgoing, always there for you when you needed him, whether you’re family, friends, or a stranger,” wrote one poster.

Another person said Lentz comforted her when she was crying at school and said he made everyone’s day better.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting.

Charges have not been filed, but the Brown County coroner has ruled the teen’s death as a homicide, reports the BC Democrat.

Authorities have not released the name of the 17-year-old suspect.