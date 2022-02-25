FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brooks BBQ & Chicken has been a community favorite for decades and recently announced it’d be joining the lineup at the Electric Works food court.

This Black History Month, the owner talked to WANE 15’s Jada Burtin about how he not only feeds his customers, but inspires them as well.

Brooks BBQ has been serving the community for more than half a century and has been passed down from generation to generation. Owner Cameron Brooks says his great-grandmother is the one who started it all. She would pack up a food cart and deliver sandwiches, chips, candies, and sodas to factories around the area.

That venture eventually led the family to open Brooks BBQ & Chicken on Winter Street in 1966. Now, Cameron Brooks says he’s excited to be part of the growth in downtown Fort Wayne.

He says he wants to be an example to other black men.

“Especially like people of my color and the black men out here that are just trying to provide for the family any way they can,” Brooks said. “The main thing is just to show them that it’s possible to live the life you want without doing anything that’ll jeopardize your freedom, you know, make your kids proud and your family proud.”

Brooks BBQ & Chicken is currently located at the Marathon off of Ludwig and Lima Road.

