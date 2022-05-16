CHICAGO (WANE) – Fort Wayne native Keion Brooks Jr. is keeping his name in the 2022 NBA Draft and will not return to college he announced at the NBA G League Camp on Monday in Chicago.

Brooks had entered his name in the draft and in the transfer portal following his third season at the University of Kentucky.

A six-foot-seven forward, Brooks Jr. averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds a game for Kentucky this past season.

Brooks is not projected to be drafted, but says he’s already had workouts with the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA Draft is set for June 23.