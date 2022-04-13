FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man police say was behind the shooting in a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning appears to have stayed in Fort Wayne while making the journey from Milwaukee to New York.

On March 20, Frank James, 62, posted a video in which he claims to be “sitting here in Fort Wayne, Indiana” in front of a Kroger store. James was driving from Wisconsin to Philadelphia and made several stops in various cities, including Fort Wayne.

Multiple media outlets have cited James’ videos from his now deleted Youtube channel, ProfitofTruth88, where he documented his journey to New York through a series of rants.

These videos have now been removed from Youtube, but Ford Fischer, editor in chief of News2Share posted clips of James’ rant on Twitter. The clips can be found here.