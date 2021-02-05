Bring pets inside when it’s cold or you could be breaking a city ordinance

In this Sunday, March 1, 2015 photo, Sanders, a 12-year-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel mix, plays in the snow in Concord, N.H. A harsh winter across the country has pet owners buying boots to protect their pets’ paws. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The bitter cold temperatures northeastern Indiana will be experiencing over the next several days could be harmful to your pets if they are left outside. Officials urge you to protect your pets and bring them inside.

Just like humans cannot walk with bare feet on hot blacktop in the summer months or on the freezing cold concrete in the winter months, pets paws should be treated the same way. Time outside in the freezing temperatures should be kept at a minimum.

Holly Pasquinelli with Animal Care and Control says, “If you’re taking your animals out for a walk because we know that they still need to exercise, you really want to limit your time, just like really hot pavement can be really damaging and painful for an animal’s paws and cause an injury so can really cold cement or ground, or this really patch to know so just limit your time, let them do their business and then really try to find fun activities for them to do inside.”

Rover.com has some recommendations for unique and fun activities to do inside with an active dog such as:

Brush up on dog tricks

Create an indoor digging challenge

Hide and seek

Treat Puzzles

Flirt pole

Obstacle course

Fetch and tug

When animals do come inside, it is important to wipe away any snow, ice or salt that could remain on paws or fur. Pasquinelli encourages people throughout the community if they see something, say something.

“We want to make sure that we’re checking on animals that might be out during long periods of time. It is city ordinance that when the temperature drops below 10 or there’s a windchill advisory that animals have to be brought inside to a temperature controlled shelter,” she says.

That temperature controlled shelter would include a garage, but it has to have working heat. Unfrozen drinking water as well as straw is important to have in any area your pet is outside. Free straw can be picked up at Animal Care and Control at 3020 Hillegas Road. Blankets are not good to have outside this time of the year for pets because they can freeze and pull the body heat out of pets. Due to the cold, look for signs in your pet if they are acting different.

“If your pet gets outside and is outside for a long period of time, maybe they unfortunately get lost during these really cold times, and you’re able to bring them back into your home, you just definitely want to look for any behavior that’s out of the ordinary. If you see anything, call your veterinarian right away or take them to the emergency vet you just want to look out for signs. If they’re not acting normal there’s probably something wrong,” Pasquinelli says.

Animal Care and Control is also encouraging neighborhoods to do their part to care for community cats and provide them warmth if possible.