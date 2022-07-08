A happy mother and son are riding on a carousel together, smiling and having fun at an amusement park. The boy holds two thumbs up.

INDIANAPOLIS — July is the height of county fair season in Indiana.

What other time of year can you chug a lemon shake-up, take a ride in a Ferris wheel, and tour a barn full of champion heifers, pigs, horses, goats, and more in the span of a single afternoon?

All of Indiana’s 92 counties host their own county fair, with most wrapping up before the granddaddy of them all, the Indiana State Fair (July 29 – August 21).

While around a fourth of the fairs have already come and gone, most are still on the calendar. So if your local fair has already happened, there’s probably one you can still visit just a county or two away.

DeKalb County is the lone county that does its animal judging in July but its actual fair with all the decadent fair foods and rides in the fall. The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is from September 26 to October 1.

If you’re someone who goes to the Indiana State Fair to see some of the big-name performers like Pat Benatar or Travis Tritt, you may have just as good a time at a county fair.

Kane Brown and Lady A are both performing at the Porter County Fair, Girl Named Tom is performing at the Elkhart County Fair, and Michael Ray will take the stage at the Vanderburgh County Fair.

We’ve put together a map and list to help you find which county fairs you can still hit up this summer.