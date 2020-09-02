Brides work to get dresses weeks after boutique closes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than a month after a local bridal shop suddenly closed its doors, one woman said she is still without her gown.

In July, the owners of Touma’s Bridal Boutique announced they would be closing up shop because of financial hardships caused by the covid 19 pandemic. The store was located just north of the intersection of Coldwater Rd. and Coliseum Blvd.

In the weeks following the store’s closure, several brides reported having trouble getting their dresses. One woman said her wedding dress was sold or donated before she had the opportunity to pick it up.

15 Finds Out began investigating after multiple brides reported that they were having trouble getting their dresses from Touma’s Bridal Boutique. Some brides said they tried for weeks to contact the owners after the store closed. After the owners learned about our 15 Finds Out investigation, at least two brides did receive their gowns.

However, one woman was not so lucky.

Right now I’m out of pocket with no dresses, ” said Sidney Ridley.

Ridley, who resides in Indianapolis, fell in love with two dresses at Touma’s Bridal Boutique. In January she made a down payment then made multiple payments after that. She called the store in August to pay off one of the dresses. That’s when she learned the boutique had closed.

“I called multiple days in a row and no answer,” she said. “I didn’t get any notice that it was shutting down. I didn’t get any notice that they had a sale. I didn’t get any notice that they were donating dresses.”

In the weeks following the store’s closure co-owner Samira Touma said she called brides to pick up their gowns. 15 Finds Out learned that several brides did not receive those calls.

Simone Frappier learned that the shop closed after our story aired in July. She still had no dress with her wedding planned for October. She said she had not been contacted by the owners.

“Eight days after I was down here and put on my dress… my dream dress on again,” she said. “They took my money again and they were closed. I think they should have went out of their way to make sure we were aware of what’s going on.”

However, Frappier was one of the lucky ones. She and another bride were able to get their dresses. Our cameras were rolling when one of the dresses was handed off outside the shop. The exchange came weeks after the store closed and after the brides made multiple attempts to contact the owners to get their dresses.

Last week Touma said there was a list of only five brides that she still needed to deliver dresses to.

“I gave hundreds and hundreds of dresses to donate them. Why would I keep the customer one?” she said. “If we were going to do anything bad, we wouldn’t go on TV. We would close the door and leave.”

Ridley’s name was not on that list.

Ridley later learned that the owners no longer have her dresses. Her wedding, which was planned for April 2021, will be pushed back a year to give her time to purchase a new gown.

“I feel like I’ve been robbed, she said. That’s the feeling. “I know I’m not alone in what is going on and there were a lot of women that had the expectation of receiving their dress and preparing for a beautiful moment that your wedding was supposed to be. “

The store’s co-owner Chris Touma said he wants to work with Ridley but the money she put down on the other two will not be refunded.