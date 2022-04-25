EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Brian Holtz, the former director of the Evansville Parks Department has been criminally charged.

Holtz resigned last year after the city’s finance department found questionable invoices.

Holtz is charged with forgery, fraud, official misconduct, and counterfeiting.

An arrest warrant was obtained Evansville Financial Crimes Detectives Monday morning for Holtz.

Evansville Police said Holtz was made aware of the arrest warrant and turned himself in. He is being booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.

According to sources within the city, the mayor has said there is no evidence any money was stolen, but the mayor is quoted as saying the city’s financial loses may top $300,000. Those losses are said to include attorney fees, investigative costs, unauthorized loans, underbudgeted/under planned purchases and interest. The source says there are more than 150 questionable incidents that date back to 2017.

Questionable incidents include: counterfeited invoices or purchase orders submitted by Holtz to the City of Evansville or controller’s office, forging signatures, and entering contracts on behalf of the city with no authorization.

You can read the affidavit below.