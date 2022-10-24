FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On a cold, rainy morning in January of 2016, Tamyra Kelly was at work in the East Allen County Schools Administration Building. Outside, Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography had set up its lab, offering mammograms for anyone who wanted to get screened.

A mammogram wasn’t in Kelly’s plans that day. Breast cancer didn’t run in her family, after all. But something inside of her told her she needed to do it. So she did, and it likely saved her life.

Days later, Kelly was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, and it was aggressive.

Tamyra Kelly, breast cancer survivor

“When I found out, [the tumor] was 1.5 centimeters and by the time of surgery it had grown to 1.7 centimeters, and that was in about 2 to 3 weeks,” she said.

Kelly underwent a lumpectomy, and several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation followed. Eventually, she lost her hair.

“I was devastated. Anybody who knows Tamyra knows I love my hair.”

There was a time during her treatments when she wouldn’t even let her family see her bald.

“Chemo was hard. It was the most difficult thing I’ve been through.”

One night during her journey, she was laying in bed alone, praying. Praying that she would live to see her son graduate college. Praying that she would see her daughter, who was in high school at the time, grow into a successful adult. Praying that she would one day get to hug grandchildren.

Then, someone, or something, responded.

“I believe the spirit of God came to me and it said you know what Tamyra, I want to raise you up to help other people because this will be your mission.”

Tamyra Kelly, right, wears pink to support breast cancer research

But before she could fulfill that mission, Kelly had to work on herself. She had to learn to let go of all the negative feelings, thoughts and emotions she held inside of her. Mainly, unforgiveness. That led her down the path she’s on today.

“My life’s journey now is to tell people to let stuff go, quit holding onto stuff, don’t focus on negativity, try to be positive, try to pour into other people’s lives something positive.”

Kelly doesn’t only talk the talk, she walks the walk.

“Every week, five people in my contact list in my phone, I send an encouraging message: I saw you the other day, you look beautiful, thank you for all you do in this community, I appreciate you, you mean the world to me,” she said. “I think breast cancer helped me become the person I am today because it changed my mindset on life.”

Staying positive wasn’t always easy, but Kelly leaned on family during the hardest times. Her husband of 31 years would help her bathe, eat, and dress. Her son and daughter constantly lifted her up with love. Her friends dropped by with food, gift cards and encouragement.

Tamyra Kelly, right, is all smiles in her breast cancer shirt

“I think if I didn’t have family and friends, I don’t know if I would’ve made it.”

Support, Kelly says, is so important for someone battling cancer, even if the support is coming from a complete stranger.

“I seen a lady the other day, and I didn’t know what she had, and I said ‘may I ask, you have pink on, you’re bald, are you going through a breast cancer journey?’ and she said ‘I am,’ and I said ‘I want to offer encouragement, I am six years in, I want to offer you encouragement’ and she gabbed her chest and said ‘I needed that today,’ and that’s my mission…that’s my mission, to help people get through what they’re going through, through my encouragement.”

Kelly leaned just as much on her faith through her breast cancer journey. She often found herself reading scripture, specifically Jeremiah 29:11 which reads: “For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Kelly believes her breast cancer journey was part of a bigger plan to build her into the person she is today and to fulfill the positive mission she believes was bestowed upon her from a greater force.

“Difficulty was part of my plan, because I’m here, and I’m still here, to help other people. He let me stay here for a reason. See that picture is bigger than me, I don’t take any credit from God, but He put me here and let me stay here for a reason.

He trusted me with it and He’s still trusting me with it, and I promised Him if you bring me up, I’m on a mission for it now.”