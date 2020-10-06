Car recovered from St Marys River near Swinney Park, man critically hurt

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A man was left with life-threatening injuries after his vehicle ended up in the St Marys River near Swinney Park early Tuesday.

It was around 3:35 a.m. when someone called 911 to report a car in the water, under the West Jefferson Boulevard bridge just before the split with West Washington Boulevard.

Fort Wayne Police were then dispatched to the 1600 block of W. Jefferson Blvd. and after talking with the witness who called 911, found a car south of the bridge across from the park. A man was inside the car at this time. Police say he was in critical condition. Investigators do not think anyone else was in the vehicle.

According to a police report sent Tuesday, it appears the vehicle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the river. Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened. They’ll be looking at tire marks on the road for evidence and talking with witnesses.

The eastbound lanes of W. Jefferson Blvd. near the fork with W. Washington Blvd. will be closed for at least 2 hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department.