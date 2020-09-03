Two found seriously hurt outside of bar after an early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people in serious condition after an early morning bar stabbing.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to calls just before 2:00 a.m. of a reported stabbing at Bootleggers Bar, in the 2000 block of West Main Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two victims outside the bar.

The stabbing happened in the parking lot just outside of the bar. Medics arrived to the scene and took both victims to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene. If anyone knows anything about the stabbing, they’re asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.