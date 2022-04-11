FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A truck crashed into the building early Monday morning.

Police and medics were called just before 5 a.m. to the Brooks Construction building at 6525 Ardmore Ave. on a report of a crash with injuries.

A dark-colored pickup crashed into the south façade of the building, well off the roadway.

It’s not clear what cause the pickup to crash into the building.

Police at the scene would not confirm the condition of the driver. A WANE 15 crew saw an ambulance leave with one person inside.