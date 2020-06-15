Silver Alert for missing 13-year-old from Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Montana Schaefer. The 13-year-old was last seen on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 8:15 pm. A statewide Silver Alert was declared at 5:44 a.m. Monday.

Schaefer is 5 feet 6 inches, 185 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a release sent Monday, Indiana State Police said she was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit and may also be riding a silver 21-speed bicycle.

If you have any information on Montana Schaefer, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-2213 or 911.