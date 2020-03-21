Police, SWAT respond to barricade situation near city church

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department and SWAT responded to a barricade situation near a city church early Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., officers were called to a home on Capri Drive for a barricade situation. Around 6:30 a.m., numerous police vehicles and SWAT could be seen in the parking lot of Avalon Missionary Church, just a few blocks away.

Sgt. Christopher Felton with Fort Wayne Police told WANE 15 on scene that they have been attempting to make contact with a woman barricaded inside a home on Capri Drive. At this time, he could not provide more details as to why police want to speak to her.

Capri Drive has been closed south of Lower Huntington Road as authorities respond.

These are pictures sent to us by a viewer:

We have a photographer at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.