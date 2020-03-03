Police make second arrest in 2019 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that happened back in April of 2019.

The Fort Wayne Police Homicide Division arrested Jamari Dodson, 20, on a murder charge in the shooting death of Michael Lovett.

Detectives knew there was a second shooter but had to wait until DNA confirmation that Dodson was involved in the shooting, according to a release from FWPD.

They arrested Dodson at Cook and Hanauer Roads Monday night around 6:05 p.m.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Allen Superior Court Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Lake Avenue on April 9. Investigators say an argument between two men escalated to the shooting that left Michael Lovett dead.

James Dodson, Jr. also faces a murder charge in the shooting.