Police investigating armed robbery at Big Lots

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a northeast side discount store.

Officers were called out to the Big Lots store, located on 6128 Stellhorn Road, around 7:37 a.m. on Sunday. The store’s opening time is 8:00 a.m.

Fort Wayne Dispatch could not provide further details about what happened, but said officers were on scene gathering information and looking for a potential suspect.

We have a reporter heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.