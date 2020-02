FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting and a crash on the city's south side that left two people hurt Sunday night. Officers were called to two scenes about 10 minutes apart. The locations were about 2.5 miles away from each other.

Officers were called to the 200 block of East Pettit Ave. at 7:50 p.m. According to a press release, police received calls about a female suffering from a gunshot wound who walked into the Burger King located at Southgate Plaza, a three car accident, and a male with trouble breathing at that location. It is believed all three incidents are connected, however police are still investigating to what extent.