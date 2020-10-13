One dead, another in critical condition after police chase ends in crash, fire

One dead, another in critical condition after police chase ends in crash and fire.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a police chase ends in a car crash and a fire near the intersection of Anthony Blvd. and Wayne St.

Just after 1:40 a.m. the Fort Wayne Police Department attempted to stop a stolen Kia Optima driving near South Anthony Blvd. and Pontiac St. When officers got out to approach the vehicle, the car sped off heading north on South Anthony Blvd.

Officers returned to their vehicles and followed the car for less than two minutes. The car struck a utility pole near the intersection of Anthony Blvd. and Wayne St. and proceeded to crash into the side of Deister Machine Co Inc at 1718 E. Berry St.

The car then caught on fire inside the building. Officers on scene put out the fire with extinguishers from patrol cars. Both the female driver and male passenger were pinned inside of the vehicle. The Fort Wayne Fire Department freed them both and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The female driver was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

South Anthony Blvd. will be closed to all traffic between Niagara Drive and East Washington Blvd. for several hours while investigators continue to process the scene and while the utility pole is repaired.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim.