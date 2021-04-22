Man in life threatening condition after multi-county police chase ends in shootout

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – An adult male is in life threatening condition after a multi-county police chase ends in a shootout where suspect fired at police in Kendallville.

According to Fort Wayne Police Department, around 11:35 p.m. police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near Harris and Olympia Court in Fort Wayne. The vehicle took off and led police on a high speed chase through northwest Allen County and up into Noble County. Officers used stop sticks to attempt to end the chase. Police believe a tire was struck and the chase ended about 40 minutes later near East Waits Rd. and South Maple Street just outside of Johnson Mobile Home Park.

Around 12:15 a.m. officers on scene from multiple agencies used high risk tactics and the adult male began firing at officers. Officers from multiple agencies fired back. Residents from the area were evacuated. The command center for the agencies involved was located at First Christian Church near State Road 3. SWAT with Indiana State Police and EST from FWPD arrived on scene and determined the driver was in life threatening condition. A drone was used for aerial support.

At 1:43 the male was detained and transported to a Fort Wayne area hospital in life threatening condition. No officers or area residents were injured. There is no outstanding threat to the public. The male suspect had a warrant out for his arrest for meth related charges.

Dozens of police were on scene and multiple agencies will continue to investigate throughout the morning. Agencies represented include Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department and Kendallville Police Department. WANE 15 will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.