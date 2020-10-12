Man dies after head-on semi crash near Fort Wayne airport

One person is dead following a crash between a semi and a car early Monday.

Fort Wayne, Indiana (WANE) — A man died in a crash early Monday morning just east of the Fort Wayne International Airport. It happened at the intersection of Bluffton and Winters Roads around 5:25 am.

Police told WANE 15 a semi hit a car head-on. The driver of the car was thrown from his vehicle and was in the middle of the road when officers arrived.

The semi driver is at a hospital now, but WANE 15 is told he is going to be okay.

Bluffton Road is temporarily shut down in both directions starting at Ferguson Road while police investigate and crews clean-up.

Check back for updates on this developing story.