Clinton near Lima back open after gas leak repaired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Heavily traveled North Clinton Street has been shut down near the intersection of S.R. 3/Lima Road due to a natural gas main break.

Dispatchers told WANE 15 that a gas main ruptured around Edgewood Avenue. All lanes of North Clinton Street after the split at Coldwater Road were shut down around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes of Clinton Street and the southbound lanes of Lima Road have been reopened.

According to Fort Wayne Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Murua, businesses in the area were evacuated, including Turnstone Center For Children and Adults with Disabilities. Residents in nearby housing areas left voluntarily. Businesses have since been cleared to resume normal operation.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department and NIPSCO are on scene working to fix the break. Crews were able to stop the leak and are now working to fix the break. Murua says they anticipate the work to last into the night.

The cause of the gas break is unknown at this time.