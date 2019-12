FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person has died after a shooting on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Central Drive and Eckart Street, just east of South Anthony Boulevard, around 2 p.m. Monday. Dispatch told WANE 15 that one person was in critical condition.

At the scene, police confirmed the victim had died.

Police tape could be seen stretched from one side of the street to the other.

No other information was immediately available.