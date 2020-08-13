Fort Wayne Police search for missing 10-year-old girl

Adriana Mendez, seen here, was last seen just after midnight Thursday in Fort Wayne. FWPD are looking for her.

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing girl.

They’re looking for 10-year-old Adriana Mendez. Police said in a news release Thursday morning, Mendez is 4’3″ and 100 lbs. She was last seen with her hair in two pig-tails, wearing a pink shirt with black sleeves, black shorts with stars on them and no shoes.

Authorities said Mendez went missing around 12:15 a.m. Thursday from a home in the 500 block of Berwyn Lane, in Fort Wayne. That’s just northwest of South Hanna and Lafayette Streets.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911.