AMBER Alert issued for two kids believed to be in extreme danger

An amber alert has been issued for Ayden Javier Mendez and Yulianna Rose Mendez.

Hamlet, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared after two children were taken by an adult family member.

One victim, Ayden Javier Mendez, is a 7-year-old boy. A second victim, Yulianna Rose Mendez, is a 3-year-old girl.

Both were last seen on Saturday, August 8, at 1:37 a.m. in Hamlet, Indiana and are believed to be in extreme danger.

Ayden has brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with “MEXICO” written on it and black shorts.

Yulianna has brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28 year old Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LE5262.

Francisco Javier Mendez also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimenez.

The Hamlet Police Department requested the activation of the AMBER Alert from Hamlet, Indiana which is 142 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.