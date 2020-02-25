FWPD makes arrest in fatal stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in a Tuesday stabbing on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

The department said in a release that they arrested Alisha Lampkin, 27, early Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives had suspect information early and had detained a person of interest – Lampkin. After interviewing her, they arrested her for murder. She will be booked into Allen County Jail and appear in Allen County Superior Court Wednesday.

Police and medics were called just before 1 p.m. to the 4700 block of Jason Drive, in the Shoaff Park Villas complex off Reed Road for an unknown problem.

It turned out to be a stabbing and investigators found a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to an area hospital where she later died from the injuries.