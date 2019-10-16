Breaking down the Democratic debate

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The fourth democratic debate of the year took place Tuesday night on the campus of Otterbein University featuring a record-breaking 12 candidates.

Donald Trump won Ohio by eight points in the 2016 general election, and the Buckeye state’s importance is reflected in the fact that every president has won Ohio since 1960.

The field of 12 has three front-runners in former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Their status as the top of the democratic party was reflected on their time spent talking on stage.

Prior to this week, Biden had led in the polls since the beginning of the debates. But according to this week’s Quinnipiac Poll, Elizabeth Warren overtook Biden with the Massachusetts Senator polling at 30 percent and Biden polling at 27 percent. Meanwhile, Sanders came in at 11 percent following his heart attack two weeks ago.

The debate began regarding the House Democrats impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and his alleged attempts to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. The inquiry also involves Trump’s request to deliver information on Joe Biden.

“This is the most corrupt president in modern history,” Biden said.

“[Trump] is indeed the most corrupt and unpatriotic president we’ve ever had,” California Senator Kamala Harris said.

“I hope that he [Trump] is impeached,” Sanders said.

The second issue brought up dealt with the concept of medicare for all, dividing several candidates.

“Costs will go up for the wealthy and big corporations and will go down for middle-class families,” Warren said.

But her plan for medicare for all was met with harsh criticism from Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar.

“The difference between a plan and pipe dream is something we can get done,” Kloubachar said.

Another major issue raised to the candidates involved President Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria, which allowed Turkey to attack U.S.-allied Kurdish Forces.

“It is the most shameful thing that any president has done in modern history in terms of foreign policy,” Biden said.

“The slaughter going on in Syria is not a consequence of American presence, it’s a consequence of a withdraw and betrayal of this president of American allies and American values.” South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said.

Other topics included gun control, regulating major tech companies, layoffs at General Motors and the opioid epidemic in Ohio.

The following candidates have already qualified for the next debate on November 20th: Mayor Buttigieg, Senator Harris, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

Four candidates from Tuesday are at risk of not making the next debate on November 20th: former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Klobachar, former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro and Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.

Finally, candidates who are still in the running, but did not qualify for the debate include: Marianne Williamson, John Delaney, Tim Ryan, Steve Bullock, Michael Bennet, Joe Sestak, and Wayne Messam.