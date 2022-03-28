SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s education minister resigned Monday amid a scandal involving allegations of evangelical pastors demanding bribes, months ahead of the country’s presidential election.

Brazil’s official gazette said President Jair Bolsonaro accepted Milton Ribeiro’s resignation, making him the fourth education minister to exit since the start of the administration in 2019.

Bolsonaro had been facing public pressure to remove Ribeiro given the allegations could further dent the far-right leader’s reelection chances in October. Conservative evangelicals have been a key constituency of Bolsonaro, who is trailing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in preliminary polls.

Brazilian media published several stories and leaked audio recordings since last week, alleging that two pastors served as unofficial advisers to the education ministry. They were reportedly favoring municipalities run by their allies, and demanding bribes including a kilogram of gold.

Newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported that the outgoing minister said Bolsonaro had authorized him to attend to the two pastors. The newspaper posted a recording of Ribeiro telling several mayors that the government prioritized municipalities whose requests were backed by the duo.

The Supreme Court has authorized prosecutors to investigate. The Federal Police are also investigating the accusations.

Ribeiro denied any wrongdoing in a statement. He also said he had informed police and prosecutors about suspicions of corruption of members of his ministry since August.

“There are four foundations that guide me: God, family, honor and my country,” Ribeiro said, adding that he was leaving the job so Bolsonaro’s administration was not tainted by accusations.

“I make this decision with a broken heart. I appreciate the truth and I know there needs to be time for truth to be reached,” he said.