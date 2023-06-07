FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian will look to put the program’s third-ever semi-state title in the trophy case on Saturday, as the Braves are set to play at Lafayette Jeff this weekend.

Blackhawk is set to face Marquette Catholic at 11 a.m. at Loeb Stadium on Saturday. If they win, Blackhawk would face the winner of the Wes-Del/Lafayette Central Catholic game for the semi-state title at 8 p.m. Saturday night.

The Braves are coming off a 4-1 victory over Southwood at the 1A regional in Logansport last Saturday.

Blackhawk enters this coming weekend with a 12-12 overall record. The Braves won their previous semi-state crowns in 2005 and 2006.