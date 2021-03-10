Bravas dogs are back with plans for brick and mortar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local eatery that shut down last summer due to the pandemic is back and has big plans for the future. Bravas has no reopened a hot dog cart and food truck.

The food truck has been refurbished for business. Once the weather is nicer consistently, Bravas plans to travel around Fort Wayne. As of now, Bravas is operating for limited hours and carry out only. The address is 3416 Fairfield Ave.

The owner, Bo Gonzalez is looking forward to reopening. He opened the original food cart at 19 in 2011, and 10 years later, he is opening again the exact same way.

“I figured why not just do that again, like we did at once. I think we’re a little wiser we have a lot more experience with food trucking and with how to navigate that whole world with the board of health and commissary kitchens,” Gonzalez says.

Right now, the restaurant is operating out of a commissary kitchen with plans to one day open a brick and mortar again.

“We are working on it. It’s been really energizing to kind of just rethink everything and establish what is important to us and how we want to be perceived here in Fort Wayne. We’re really excited about the plans that we have going forward,” Gonzalez says.