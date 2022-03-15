‘more homicides to be cleared soon’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They robbed, they stole, they laundered money.

They spent years trafficking cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine to Fort Wayne – among other cities throughout the country. Sometimes they kidnapped people; other times they severely beat their victims – even their own members.

And they were not afraid to kill.

Federal authorities in south Texas have spent years unravelling the storied Tri-City Bombers borderland gang and, working with local law enforcement here, have now helped solve two city homicides dating back almost a decade ago.

Fort Wayne Police expect more homicides that happened around the same time to finally have closure – though they didn’t say which ones.

“I would say it’s safe to assume at least two other homicides will be resolved because of this,” said Det. Brian Martin with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit. “We want to clear two other homicides with this information.”

Martin holds the cold cases file at the homicide department, keeping touch with the families as more details emerge.

Dubbed by federal investigators in Texas “Operation Bomb Disposal,” roughly 35 members of the gang – referred to as TCB – have been rounded up and convicted in recent years for their roles in racketeering and killings.

The trafficking of drugs into Fort Wayne and other cities in the nation date back to 2009, at least, and possibly before that, according to federal prosecutors.

Two of those men convicted – and possibly a third – are linked to killings in Fort Wayne.

City police say TCB members 35-year-old Salomon Robles and 38-year-old Margil Reyna were contracted by “high-level drug traffickers” and gang leaders to travel to Fort Wayne to kill two people in 2013.

Juan Alberto Mendez, 49, a Gulf Cartel associate in Mexico, hired Robles to kill someone on two occasions, according to federal prosecutors in Texas.

Fort Wayne Homicide Detective Brian Martin

While he has not been linked specifically to a killing in Fort Wayne, he had been wanted in Fort Wayne and Texas for drug racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering between 2015 and 2018.

All three men pleaded guilty to racketeering charges and were sentenced in Texas federal court to 30 years in prison.

Robles and Reyna are responsible for the deaths of 40-year-old Brandon Dock and 29-year-old Demetrius Masterson, according to Fort Wayne police. Both men were killed within weeks of each other in November 2013.

Neither victim were strangers to the drug trade.

“It was a part of a violent time in the city where people were vying to take over a larger piece of the drug trade,” Martin, the FWPD detective, said. “There was a lot of cocaine. It was part of a power struggle.”

Allen County prosecutors charged Masterson with dealing cocaine in 2006, for which he pleaded guilty. In later years he was arrested and charged multiple times for criminal recklessness and battery.

Someone killed him inside a home on Placer Run on Nov. 24, 2013. Dock was killed outside the barbershop, Premium Cuts, across the street from South Side High School, on Nov. 6 of that year.

“Basically, this was a coordinated execution. A contract killing,” Martin said.

Dock had a more prevalent role, at least according to past Allen Superior court documents, in the local drug trade and also to Texas.

In 1997, infamous former Fort Wayne Police officer Gentry Mosely organized for Dock and another man, Jovon Harvey, to travel to Houston Texas with two women to buy kilos of cocaine for $12,000.

They would then sell those kilos for $28,000 in Fort Wayne, according to court documents.

It is not clear whether Dock and Harvey were dealing with the Tri-City Bombers at the time. The gang has been active since the 1980s, according to federal investigators in Texas, and have a history of dealing with insubordination within the gang.

While Dock, Harvey and Gentry were later charged by Allen County prosecutors with conspiracy to deal cocaine, only Mosley would be convicted. Harvey escaped the conspiracy charges in lieu of a bribery conviction for trying to buy off prosecutors.

Harvey and Dock were connected again when Dock, driving Harvey’s Chevy Suburban in 2001, suffered gunshot wounds in his chest and hand but survived. Both Harvey and Dock seemed to escape the drug life, at least according to court documents.

But Harvey was shot and killed Oct. 26, 2013, in the front yard of a home on Tillman Road, a little more than a week before the TCB gang members gunned down Dock.

No arrests have been made in Harvey’s killing – as of yet.

And Fort Wayne Police detectives will not speak specifically about what other killings TCB may have been involved with, leaving comments vague but optimistic.

“The FWPD is pursuing other individuals who may be involved as well as other homicides revolving around this particular event in Fort Wayne,” said Martin, referencing the killing of Dock and Masterson.