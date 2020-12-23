Boom truck crash on US-30 closes overpass in Ohio indefinitely

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on US-30 Tuesday afternoon that closed an overpass indefinitely.

Officers were dispatched to US-30 at Slabtown Road in Allen County around 4:14 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers report that Jason Randol, 34, of Green Springs, Ohio was traveling westbound in an International Boom Truck on US-30 when he failed to lower the boom of his truck before going under the Slabtown Road overpass causing structural damage.

The Slabtown Road overpass will be closed indefinitely, according to police.

Traffic on US-30 was restricted but has since reopened.