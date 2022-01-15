Bookworms read to cats and dogs at Literacy for Companionship event

PIERCETON, Ind. (WANE) – Literacy for Companionship teamed up with an area shelter for an event that was rewarding for both the readers and the listeners.

The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County had some young visitors Saturday that gave the cats and dogs a little extra attention.

Readers came to the shelter with books to entertain the furry listeners.

The Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County is an open-door shelter, assisting all animals in need regardless of breed, temperament or illness.

Literacy for Companionship educates and empowers children with the skills and confidence necessary to be good readers while helping them understand the importance of showing animals compassion and empathy.