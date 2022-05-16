ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– On Sunday, emergency services recovered the body of a teenager from a pond in Syracuse.

Around 2:51 p.m., witnesses saw a 16-year-old boy jump into a pond by swinging on a rope swing. But he never resurfaced.

After other swimmers found the 16-year-old’s body, emergency services were called to the area near the 71700 block of County Road 29 to provide lifesaving aid, which was proven unsuccessful.

The Elkhart Coroner’s office pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.