BMV enters phase two of ‘Back on Track’ plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During phase one, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles was only operating with 15 open locations to help commercial drivers receive their licenses.

Now in phase two, the BMV has opened 40 more locations and a branch is open within an hour of every Hoosier.

The BMV is now operating with 55 locations and they are open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. Hoosiers must book an appointment via the BMV’s website or contact center 888-692-6841.

According to the commissioner of the BMV, over 20 thousand appointments have been made and 17 thousand of those are for this upcoming week.

Indiana BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said the branches will be restricted to, “Do the transactions with the BMV that you can only do in a branch, that you can’t do on BMV.com, at any of our kiosks, through the mail or through the telephones.”

Those transactions include:

Knowledge Testing

New Registration

Commercial Driver License

Transfer A Title

Disability Placard

New Driver License, Learner Permit or Identification Card

Driving skills exams are suspended until further notice Amend a Current Driver License/Learner Permit or Identification Card

Replacement Driver License, Learner Permit or Identification Card

Update to an Existing Title

Lacy said that all branches will follow all guidelines set by the CDC. Chairs in the lobby area will be positioned 6-feet apart and there will be a 30-minute grace period between each guest to give the staff time to wipe down all hard surfaces.

Lacy added that the intent is to have all BMV branches fully functional by Memorial Day week.

Locations that are currently open in Northeast Indiana are: