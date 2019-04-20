Blush Bridal & Beauty Boutique talks spring wedding trends Video

Brides hoping to pull-off the perfect wedding day look need to search no further than downtown Fort Wayne. With a salon and dress shop, Blush Bridal and Beauty Boutique has everything to complete a bride's looks.

Blush started out of a love for hair and makeup. The salon and boutique now offer everything a bride could need.

When a bride makes an appointment for dress shopping, the entire shop is transformed. The dresses at Blush are unique to the boutique. They are not available at any other Fort Wayne bridal store.

The salon offers a variety of services like special occasion hairstyles, makeup application, cut and color, and everything you would expect at a hair salon.

The salon is located at 821 Broadway. They can be reached at 260-760-5867. Learn more at GoAheadAndBlush.com.