Blackford Co. man gets 30 years for crash that killed 2 kids

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man will spend the next three decades behind bars for a crash that killed his two young children.

Authorities say, Robert W. Cook, 38, was driving his pickup truck eastbound on S.R. 18, traveled into the westbound lane, collided head-on last October with a semi-tractor trailer. The pickup truck then caught on fire, killing 6-year-old Justin Wayne Cook and 5-year-old Raelynn Michelle Cook at the scene. Robert Cook was transported to an area hospital.

A month later, Robert Cook was charged with more than a dozen felonies. Then in April, he pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when driving with a controlled substance in his system, and other charges.

Cook was charged with five felonies:

Causing Death When Operating Vehicle with Sched. or II Controlled Substance (Level 4 Felony) 12 years

Causing Death When Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Sched. or II Controlled Substance (Level 4 Felony) 12 years

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug Manufacture or deliver (Level 5 Felony) Six years

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony) One year and 183 days

Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony) One year and 183 days



The judge expected his plea which dropped the other 10 charges against Cook. He will spend a total of 30 years followed by one and a half years on supervised probation.

In court documents, Blackford Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade said the sentence “is necessary to provide justice for the victims and their families, to ensure the safety of the community, and to act as an appropriate deterrent to anyone else who may choose to drive under the influence.”