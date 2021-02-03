Bills surrounding grain failure in Huntington/Wells pass House and Senate committees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Two bills designed to help farmers affected by the failure of grain mills in Huntington and Wells counties have passed major hurdles.

This week, the Indiana House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee passed House Bill 1483, and the Indiana Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee passed Senate Bill 346. The bills call for a restructuring of the state’s Grain Indemnity Fund or Program to help protect Indiana grain farmers impacted by grain mill closures.

They were authored in the wake of the failures of Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain in Huntington and Wells counties.

The bills now move to the full House and Senate for consideration.

Background

Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain are a grain mill company that supplies a wide range of agriculturally-related products including livestock feed and grain bin storage in both Huntington and Wells County.

In March, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency (IGBWLA) temporarily suspended the mill’s licenses. According to court documents, owners of the mills had defaulted on two separate loans of more than $8 million to First Farmers Bank & Trust.

Then in April owners voluntarily surrendered their licenses at all locations, effectively closing the mills for the foreseeable future. First Farmers Bank & Trust foreclosed on Salamonie Mills properties and in late July all locations were sold at a public auction for a total of $633,700. Agland Grain properties remain closed and its licenses inactive at this time.

When the mills’ surrendered their licenses, the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency collected and reviewed company records to identify farmers who may have been impacting by the closure. In July and August, the state held informational meetings for producers impacted by the closure of Agland Grain.

In December, the Indiana Grain Indemnity Corp, distribute millions to farmers of Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain.

Grain Indemnity Fund

The Grain Indemnity Fund is a fund set up by farmers with farmers’ money to help protect grain farmers impacted by grain mill closures.

In the event a licensed grain buyer fails to properly operate their business, 100 percent of stored grain and 80 percent of other grain transactions are covered up to 15 months prior to the failure of the grain buyer.

Under state law, grain producers are automatically in the program and contribute to the fund 0.02 percent of the gross value of their produce at the time of a sale during collection periods. Collections start when the fund drops below $20 million. Farmers can opt-out of the fund, however, they will not be covered in the event of a grain mill failure.

There have only been two collection periods since the fund was founded in 1995. According to the Indiana Grain Indemnity Program website, the fund has been used 12 times distributing nearly $9 million dollars in payments.

The Grain Indemnity Fund today has over $20 million dollars in it. This fund covers participating farmers up to certain amounts for their grain sold at a licensed grain facility.

Bills in House and Senate look to help farmers across the state

Two bills, one in the Indiana State House and one in the Indiana State Senate, have been filed this legislative session. The bills examine the Indiana Grain Buyers and Warehouse Licensing Agency’s auditing practices, puts in place a process to address the financial deficiencies of a grain bin licensee, and establishes a funding mechanism for ongoing training of agency staff.

In the House, the bill is being co-authored by Rep. Dan Leonard (R-Huntington) and authored by Rep. Craig Snow (R-Warsaw) and in the Senate is co-authored by Senator Andy Zay (R) and Travis Holdman (R).

For months, farmers have expressed ongoing concerns about how the failures of Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain in Wells and Huntington counties were handled by the IGBWLA and the Indiana Grain Indemnity Corporation. The closer of the mills cost area farmers millions of dollars.

There are several pieces to the bill, one of which requires the IGBWLA director to have a third party firm “conduct a performance review of the agency’s auditing practices and procedures before Oct. 21, 2021, and at least once every five years after.”

During the House agriculture committee Wednesday, two amendments were added to the bill that would give more money to the administration staff for training and defined suspension in terms of a grain failure.

Also included in the House bill is a ‘forced price out.’ This would prohibit farmers from storing grain at a mill for more than 12 months and help pay off farmers fit into this category. If farmers would want to keep and store grain for more than the time allowed, the farmer would have to place it in a bin they own.

Lawmakers say this will help make sure farmers are covered if a grain mill fails because no farmer would have grain that wasn’t covered by the Grain Indemnity Fund. If the bill becomes law this would go into effect June 30, 2021.

Representatives from several state agriculture organizations including the Indiana Corn Association, Indiana Agribusiness Council, spoke in favor of the bill.

There was concern about confidentiality. If there is more communication between the state and a failing grain mill, many are concerned that if the information was leaked to the public, it would lead to a ‘bank run’ where farmers would try to remove their funds/grain and then cause the mill to fail. The bill allows that if the state takes action against a grain operation farmers would be able to know at that time.

Now that both bills have passed committees now the House and the Senate will work together to compose both bills into one.

New documents show Salamonie Mills received small business loan while facing foreclosure

Federal Court documents released last week show Salamonie Mills was approved for a coronavirus relief payroll protection loan months after mortgage foreclosure paperwork was filed in local court.

The U.S. Small Business Administration website shows the loan for $318,777 through First Farmers Bank and Trust Co. The loan was approved on April 11, 2020, just a week before the mills turned over their licenses to the state.

The payroll protection program launched on April 3. First Farmers Bank and Trust filed foreclosure documents on Salamonie Mills and Agland Grain in Huntington County on March 26 after the company had defaulted on more than $8 million in loans.

According to the SBA database, Salamonie Mills’ loan was the largest loan awarded to a farm product warehouse and storage industry in Indiana. It also showed that in “2019 payroll expenses were approximately $1.53 million in order to qualify for the PPP loan amount received.”

The record went on to say that based on their “report 24 jobs retained, this equals an estimated average yearly compensation of $63,755 per employee.” The funds are to be used to retain workers and maintain payroll.

Will the now-dissolved company have to pay back the loan? And how was Salamonie Mills able to receive this loan after defaulting on two separate loans and facing foreclosure?

WANE 15 reached out to the Small Business Administration in Indiana and at the time of this article the organization had yet to reply.

WANE 15 will continue to follow the bills as they move through the legislature.