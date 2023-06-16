HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A biker is out on bond after deputies arrested him during a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff deputies were sent to the area of Highway 41 and Inglefield Road after dispatch advised a man on a gray motorcycle pointed a gun at another motorist.

Law enforcement officers say the biker was swerving in and out of traffic while wearing a jacket bearing the logo of outlaw motorcycle gang “Iron Horsemen.”

Deputies spoke with the suspect, 35-year-old Ryan S. Keith, who said it all started when a driver “brake checked” him. According to an affidavit, Keith flipped the victim off so the victim gave him the middle finger back. The victim told officers he saw Keith pull out a black revolver and hold it up.

The suspect claims he pulled out the gun so he could protect himself if the victim ran him off the road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Keith was arrested on $500 bond and faces a charge of Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon. He appeared in court Thursday and has since bonded out of jail.