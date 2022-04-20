INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis through 2024.

The Big Ten Conference made the announcement Wednesday. Lucas Oil Stadium will serve as the host venue.

Indy has hosted the championship game since its inception in 2011, bringing nearly 700,000 fans to the Circle City.

The 2021 game drew 67,183 fans to see Michigan beat Iowa 42-3. It represented the third-largest crowd for a football game in the venue’s history, trailing only Super Bowl XLVI and the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The game pits the winner of the Big Ten East against the winner of the Big Ten West. Five different schools have been crowned champion over the years.

Here’s a look at the schedule:

2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game

Lucas Oil Stadium

December 3, 2022

2023 Big Ten Football Championship Game

Lucas Oil Stadium

December 2, 2023

2024 Big Ten Football Championship Game