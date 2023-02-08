(WSYR-TV) — This weekend is the Big Game, which means there are four more days till we will find out who the winner is, the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs.

As many people make predictions and are sports betting, Amazon Alexa is also participating, and predicting who will win the Big Game.

Amazon’s voice, Alexa, can respond to fans’ questions involving predictions on what team will win the Big Game, and the answer is here.

On their Fire TV or Echo device, Big Game fans can ask Alexa, “Alexa, who’s gonna win the Big Game?”

Her answer? The Eagles.

When fans ask Alexa who she predicts will win the game, they’ll hear the following:

“The Chiefs and their offense are favored. But, this game’s gonna come down to one thing: defense. My prediction? The Eagles and their defense are gonna soar to their second Super Bowl win. Fly Eagles Fly!”

Not only can fans ask Alexa who will win but also lots of other Big Game questions.

Ask your Amazon Alexa any of the following questions if you’re Big Game curious.

“Alexa, when is the Big Game?”

“Alexa, how many rushing yards do the Chiefs have?”

“Alexa, how many passing yards does Patrick Mahomes have?”

“Alexa, how many receiving yards does A.J. Brown have?”

“Alexa, who has scored the most touchdowns in the Big Game?”

“Alexa, where did Travis Kelce go to college?”

“Alexa, who has the most playoff-receiving touchdowns in the NFL?”

And lastly, if you want to listen to some Rihanna to prepare for the halftime show, ask Alexa, “Alexa, play Rihanna on Amazon Music.”