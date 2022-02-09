GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper chased and arrested a Terre Haute man who tried to flee on a bicycle. The state trooper was patrolling in Vigo county late Tuesday morning when he recognized Ronald Luci, 28, for having several active felony warrants.

Police say Luci was riding his bicycle when he was recognized and ordered to stop. He fled from the trooper and rode his bike through a fenced in area covered in deep snow to evade the police, forcing the state trooper to leave his car and chase Luci on foot.

Luci ignored the troopers orders for him to stop, but lost control of his bike and crashed after riding into deep snow. He continued running on foot and dropped some of his belongings during the chase, including methamphetamine.

The trooper caught up to Luci shortly after the crash and arrested him for these charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement, Class A Misdemeanor

Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order, Level 6 Felony (warrant)

Possession of methamphetamine (3 counts), Level 6 Felony (warrant)

Possession of Controlled substance, Class A Misdemeanor (warrant)

Counterfeiting, Level 6 Felony, (warrant)

Possess of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor (warrant)

Possession of paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor (Warrant)

Police brought Luci to the Vigo County Jail where he is currently being detained on a $150,000 bond.