Bicyclist hurt in crash with FWCS bus

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — A bicyclist was hurt after a crash with a school bus early Monday.

Police and medics responded to the area of Fourth Street and Clinton Street on report of a crash around 6:23 a.m.

Initial reports from Fort Wayne police indicated the bus was southbound on Clinton, turning east onto Fourth, when it collided with the bicyclist, who might have been crossing at the crosswalk.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken to a hospital in serious condition. The man’s older age contributed to concerns about his condition, according to police. They said he was not wearing a helmet.

Police said environmental factors like fog and low visibility might have played a role in the crash. According to police, the bike did have a light, but the rider was wearing dark, camouflage clothing.

Police also said it wasn’t immediately clear if the bicyclist was already in the intersection before the bus started turning and hit him, or if he entered as the bus was turning and collided with it.

No children were on board at the time of the crash. The bus driver was not physically hurt, but was visibly shaken up emotionally.

Fourth was shut down from Spy Run to Clinton Street while police investigated the crash.