Better Business Bureau names 2021 Students of Integrity scholarship winners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Four local high school students and one college student will receive a $2,000 scholarship to the school of their choice after winning a scholarship from the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana.

Students had to submit an essay about a time when they had to use integrity. The winning essays were picked by a panel of judges. The winners are:

  • Morgan Meyer, 2021 Charley Butcher Scholarship Student of Integrity
  • Blake Gilbert, 2021 Brotherhood Mutual Scholarship Student of Integrity
  • Seth Parsell, 2021 PNC National Bank University Student of Integrity
  • Daniela Gavilanex, 2021 Accredited Business Student of Integrity
  • Grant Kauffman, 2021 BBB Student of Integrity

