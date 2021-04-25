Better Business Bureau names 2021 Students of Integrity scholarship winners

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Four local high school students and one college student will receive a $2,000 scholarship to the school of their choice after winning a scholarship from the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana.
Students had to submit an essay about a time when they had to use integrity. The winning essays were picked by a panel of judges. The winners are:
- Morgan Meyer, 2021 Charley Butcher Scholarship Student of Integrity
- Blake Gilbert, 2021 Brotherhood Mutual Scholarship Student of Integrity
- Seth Parsell, 2021 PNC National Bank University Student of Integrity
- Daniela Gavilanex, 2021 Accredited Business Student of Integrity
- Grant Kauffman, 2021 BBB Student of Integrity