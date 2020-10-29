Best Buy releases Black Friday ad, with deals live now

Best Buy has released its Black Friday ad, but shoppers don’t have to wait until then to take advantage of the savings.

The ad went live Thursday – “earlier than ever,” according to the retailer – and offers “100s of great deals today.” Shoppers can score deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, video games and more, now through Sunday.

Among the deals: a 55-inch Samsung 4K TV for $529.99, a Lenovo touch-screen laptop for $549.99, and a KitchenAid stand mixer for $199.99.

Best Buy encouraged shoppers to shop early, “which is why we’re making hundreds of deals available today.”

Best Buy will open stores for Black Friday shopping at 5 a.m. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. 

Contactless curbside pickup and same-day delivery is available for customers, and safety policies are in place in stores, Best Buy said.

