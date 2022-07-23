FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 500 Bigs in 50 days campaign is underway – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is launching a massive recruiting initiative.

The organization is in need of 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers. The goal is to create meaningful matches between adult volunteers and children. 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers. 500 area children are waiting to be matched with a mentor.

Adults can participate in the campaign by signing up to volunteer themselves, referring a friend, hosting a presentation or just by spreading the word.

If interested in making a difference, find a link to become a Big here.