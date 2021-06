FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is summer break from school for many but it’s not too early to think about returning back to school. Ready to Learn is hosting a backpack giveaway.

The giveaway is happening August 3 at 6:30 p.m. at New Haven Intermediate. School supplies will be collected up until July 23 at LEARN Resource Center during the week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A list of supplies the giveaway is looking for can be found here.