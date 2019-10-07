Be My Neighbor backpacks are Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several groups recently came together to take a neighborly approach to helping hundreds of less fortunate families and they had a little celebrity help.

“It’s Daniel Tiger!” “It’s him!” Those screams of excitement recently filled the Abundant Life Head Start Center at 3301 East Coliseum Blvd. “I watch him on TV,” said preschooler Dawson DuPriest. Youngsters got to meet a life-sized Daniel Tiger. He came off the screen and to the center to help Fort Wayne’s public television station, WFWA PBS 39, launch its Be My Neighbor backpack giveaway.



“Head Start is in three counties, Allen, Noble and Whitley,” said Brightpoint Vice President of Early Childhood Services Mary Lee Freeze. “We have a process called Home School Connection. That’s where the parents get something that’s specific to their child. What are they working on now? What tools do they need to learn? So books, pencils, markers, notebooks and even hand sanitizers go home to help them help their children.”

“After touching base with Brightpoint and Head Start we determined that the needs of the families for their home school projects were among other things, scissors and markers and colored pencils,” said Jodi Hamilton, Education Outreach Coordinator at WFWA PBS 39. “We received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the PNC Foundation Grow Up Company in conjunction with Fred Rogers Productions, to put together this program. Each Head Start program got a number of PBS play pads so that they now have access to the curriculum goals of the schools’ in mind. So it’s a really nice opportunity for the kids to get their hands on electronics and learn how computers work and tie that in with the curriculum they’re learning and also have those tools to take home with them in order to make it all come together so they really do get a solid head start.”

All of the kids in the Brightpoint Head Start program are three to five years old. Over the course of several days 585 children at various sites in three counties received the backpacks. Click here for more information about the program.